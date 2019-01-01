Afcon 2019: The final will be an open game between Senegal and Algeria – Njitap

The African football icon is expecting a difficult game when Aliou Cisse’s men take on the Desert Foxes for Afcon’s top prize

legend Geremi Njitap talks to Goal about Friday’s final between and .

The Lions of Teranga are chasing their first Afcon title, while the Desert Foxes are hoping for a second crown after their first triumph in 1990.

Also, Senegal are the team that Algeria have faced the most without losing in Afcon history, but Njitap who has won the championship twice still expects Djamel Belmadi’s men to face a difficult task against Aliou Cisse’s wards.

“I won’t be supporting any team because I’m neither a Senegalese nor an Algerian but I’m expecting a very tough final,” Njitap told Goal.

“Also, this is a final where both teams have equal advantage because it is the title decider which could swing either way.

“You don’t get to play the Afcon final every time, so expect the players to be at their very best in Cairo. But one thing is certain; both teams cannot emerge as African champions.”

Mohamed Belaili’s second-half effort proved the difference when both teams met during the preliminary rounds.

“It is a big fixture between two big nations and it is an open game because they’ve already met in the first round and I hope the players enjoy the game because playing in the final is not an everyday thing,” he continued.

“There is a lot of motivation for the players because it’s a big trophy to one’s professional career, also you look at the pride it brings to the nation and one’s family.”

Algeria have conceded two goals in Afcon 2019, only in 1984 they have conceded less in a single edition, when they finished third (conceding just a goal).