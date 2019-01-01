Afcon 2019: Baxter names Furman and Lorch in Bafana Bafana line-up to face Egypt

The British tactician has made two changes to the team as Bafana look to upset the tournament favourites

head coach Stuart Baxter has revealed Bafana Bafana's starting line-up ahead of their encounter with on Saturday night.

The two teams are set to clash in the 2019 Round of 16 match at the Cairo International Stadium in .

Baxter has made two changes to the team which faced 's Atlas Lions in Bafana's last Group D match on Monday.

Thembinkosi Lorch and Dean Furman are the two new players on the starting line-up, replacing Thulani Serero and Themba Zwane.

winger Lorch will make his first appearance in the tournament and has been handed a starting berth in the absence of attacker Zwane, who is suspended.

While SuperSport United midfielder Furman is making his return from injury having missed South Africa's last two matches, against Namibia and Morocco.

The experienced player played the entire match as Bafana opened their Group D campaign with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to on June 24.

Ronwen Williams, who was dropped ahead of South Africa's clash with Namibia, will make his second successive start in goal having also featured against Ivory Coast.

The Bafana defence remains unchanged for the fourth consecutive game in the tournament and the team will be led by Thulani Hlatshwayo once again.

Article continues below

While Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba will spearhead the team's attack and they will be looking inspire Bafana to victory over the Pharaohs.

South Africa starting line-up:

Ronwen Williams(G), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sfiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba.