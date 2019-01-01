Afcon 2019: Amr Warda axed from Egypt squad for disciplinary reasons

The Egypt Football Association, on Wednesday, announced the wideman had been sent home after accusations of inappropriate behaviour on social media

winger Amr Warda has been sent home from the hosts' squad due to disciplinary reasons, the Football Association (EFA) confirmed on Wednesday.

The wideman was a second-half substitute in the Pharaohs’ 1-0 win over Zimbabwe in their Afcon opener on Friday, but recent allegations on social media has forced the nation’s federation into a decision.

"EFA President Hani Abou-Rida decided to exclude Warda from the camp after discussion with the team's technical and managerial staffs," read a statement on the EFA's official Twitter page.

"The decision was made to maintain discipline and concentration in the team."

قرر المهندس هاني أبو ريدة رئيس الاتحاد المصري لكرة القدم المشرف العام على المنتخب الوطني استبعاد اللاعب عمرو وردة من معسكر الفريق بعد التشاور مع الجهاز الفني والإداري للفريق ، وذلك في إطار الحفاظ على حالة الانضباط والالتزام والتركيز التي عليها الفريق. — EFA.eg (@EFA) June 26, 2019

The ruling comes only hours before the hosts face off with DR Congo in their second game in Group A on Wednesday.

When pressed about Warda’s situation in his press conference on Tuesday, Javier Aguirre insisted there were no problems with the Atromitos Athens player.

"There is no problem with Warda. I don't know anything about the news of excluding him from the camp. The morale of the team is excellent and anyone who violates regulations will be omitted," said Aguirre.

Article continues below

Nevertheless, the wideman was axed on Wednesday morning in order to keep the team’s focus on the tournament.

Aguirre’s side – who have three points after the first round of games - will battle Florent Ibenge’s troops on Wednesday evening, before facing in their final game on June 30.

,