Afcon 2019: Algeria used to have good individuals but are now a good team - Guedioura

The Desert Foxes are in contention to win their maiden continental title in Cairo on Friday

Ahead of the 2019 final, midfielder Adlene Guedioura has reserved praise for coach Djamel Belmadi for the team's fine displays in .

The North Africans are set to battle in the final of the continental showpiece at Cairo International Stadium on Friday.

Algeria are yet to lose a match in the competition, winning all their six games in their run to the final and conceded just two goals so far.

Guedioura identified unity as the driving force in Belmadi's team which has six different scorers in .

"The coach knows well what he wants and what he needs from the players. The credit is to him. If you don’t have a great cook, you won’t have great food," Guedioura said in his pre-match conference, as reported on Caf's website.

"We are a united team and that's very important for Algeria. We used to have good individuals but now we are also good as a team."

The midfielder was five-years-old when Algeria won their first Afcon title in 1990 after defeating 1-0 on home soil.

He is now hoping to write history with the rest of his teammates in Cairo on Friday.

"I have no memories about the 1990 title, I was very young. But now I have the chance to write history myself,” he added.

"We did great in the 2014 World Cup and then there were some hard times. But we worked hard to get back here."