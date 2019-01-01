Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Sadio Mane and Denis Onyango drama in Senegal victory

Two of Africa's greats battled one another at Cairo International Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Friday night

beat 1-0 in the Round of 16 Afcon action, thanks to Sadio Mane's goal in the 15th minute.

The star used his pace to burst through Uganda's defenders and then easily placed the ball past Denis Onyango for the winning goal.

Sundowns keeper Onyango is rated as the best stopper in African football so it was an interesting battle against one of Africa's most famous attackers, Mane.

That battle was put to the test for a second time when Onyango saved Mane's penalty late on. One can read how fans across the continent reacted to Onyango's penalty save, hailing him as Africa's best. Though, many critics believe Onyango should have been sent off before that save.

There are also plenty of comments on Mane's heroics, despite not scoring two penalties in the tournament so far.

Thanks to SuperSport TV's official Twitter we can also watch these two incidents right here.

Aliou Cissé edging closer. #Afcon2019 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 5, 2019

STATS | Check out the full-time stats! Which team had the better overall performance? #TotalAFCON2019 #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/RaaoH5z5Ml — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019

So Denis Onyango who is on a yellow card commits a foul and a penalty is awarded (which I feel a second yellow card was warranted).He gets away without and goes on to save a penalty giving Sadio Manè a second penalty saved in this tournament.

How does he get away with it..?😳🤷🏻‍♀️😱 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) July 5, 2019

Africa's best Goalkeeper Denis Onyango saves Sadio Mane's Penalty to deny Senegal from going up 2 goals. #UGASEN #TotalAFCON2019 #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/meB2VMfjHA — Rogers Atukunda (@rarrigz) July 5, 2019

Both Onyango and Matasi saved Penalties taken by Sadio Mane.



RT for Matasi

LIKE for Onyango #AFCONikoKBC#UGASEN pic.twitter.com/lVBxxfz4TM — Bett 🏆 (@BettKMax) July 5, 2019

#UGASEN #AFCON2019



Liverpool: Sadio Mane is our hero.

: we fear Mane.

Premier League: Mane is a tiger.

: damn Mane!

Senegal : Mane is the GOAT.



Onyango : who the f"$%@ is Mane? pic.twitter.com/bhrYlmPV5R — Apuuli-the-Mafia (@AllanApuuli) July 5, 2019

Denis Onyango has pulled off a remarkable save to keep Uganda in the match.



Sadio Mane has now missed two penalties at #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/VEkoPWHA7u — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 5, 2019

Sadio Mane moves to the top of the #AFCON2019 goalscoring charts ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/T6y3ihA2TJ — Goal (@goal) July 5, 2019

Senegal have hit the ground running as they take the lead over Uganda after a quick counter attack finished off by Sadio Mane 🔥#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/0mmfdoGHj0 — SuperSport ⚽️🏆 (@SuperSportTV) July 5, 2019

That Onyango save is our Afcon Trophy we don't need anything else — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) July 5, 2019

Ugandan women now when they see onyango. pic.twitter.com/CTCBfK0UV0 — 🇺🇬 (*THE VIOLIST*) (@Fynst_stalker) July 5, 2019

This Man is the greatest Ugandan!



Onyango 📣📣📣📣📣 — GEÖFF-OBBO 🎩 (@geoffobbo13) July 5, 2019

Please retweet this until I marry Onyango.😆 — Monica (@Monica_UG) July 5, 2019

Onyango was showing off.



Gave away a penalty and saved it.



LEGEND!!!!!! https://t.co/wH1Ic2gON3 — Edwin B. Wabwire (@ewabwire2008) July 5, 2019

Guys can we start constructing that statue at city square for mr.onyango #UGASEN pic.twitter.com/7nplDZxDfI — philo 'k (@phil_fac3corp) July 5, 2019

Onyango is the best goalkeeper in Africa pic.twitter.com/SLHd0v6oA4 — Collins Kasembeli (@kasembeli_afc) July 5, 2019

Someone has said Onyango would have saved Titanic if he was in those times 😂😂😂🙌🏻 — That_Gharl (@Yofav01) July 5, 2019

Onyango is a super hero🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬✊🏾✊🏾🇺🇬

Rt for onyango & that penalty🤣🤣🤣 — Collins Muhumuza ⛱ (@collins__m) July 5, 2019