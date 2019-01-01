Afcon
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: Africa reacts to Sadio Mane and Denis Onyango drama in Senegal victory

Backpagepix
Two of Africa's greats battled one another at Cairo International Stadium in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) on Friday night

Senegal beat Uganda 1-0 in the Round of 16 Afcon action, thanks to Sadio Mane's goal in the 15th minute.

The Liverpool star used his pace to burst through Uganda's defenders and then easily placed the ball past Denis Onyango for the winning goal.

Sundowns keeper Onyango is rated as the best stopper in African football so it was an interesting battle against one of Africa's most famous attackers, Mane.

That battle was put to the test for a second time when Onyango saved Mane's penalty late on. One can read how fans across the continent reacted to Onyango's penalty save, hailing him as Africa's best. Though, many critics believe Onyango should have been sent off before that save.

There are also plenty of comments on Mane's heroics, despite not scoring two penalties in the tournament so far.

Thanks to SuperSport TV's official Twitter we can also watch these two incidents right here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

