AFC Leopards' Saad picks Wanyama as role model, reveals La Liga dream

The midfielder says the Harambee Stars captain, alongside two other retired stars, have been his inspiration

AFC midfielder Musa Saad has revealed Victor Wanyama is his role model as he hopes to move to in future.

Saad has been at AFC Leopards for the last one and half years and is one of the players tipped to help the club return to their glory days.

Having played for Nairobi Stima and Thika United, the attacking midfielder says Wanyama, former Harambee Stars duo; Zablon Otieno and Ali Breki have been his inspiration.

“[Victor] Wanyama is my role model; how he plays and his discipline are virtues that I have come to love from our national captain. Whatever he is doing, I will do them in future, that is my hope,” Saad told the clubs Online TV.

“I think his legacy will live on and I will achieve the same with God's guidance.

“[Zablon] Otieno inspired me too when I was young and also [Ali] Breki is another who I was happy with when I watched.

“My grandfather also gave me the support I wanted.”

The attacking midfielder also revealed his ambition to play in Spain when his time with AFC Leopards lapses.

“I would love to join a European team, a club that pays better when I get done with my AFC Leopards contract,” added Saad.

“And if a chance to join a team comes up, I think I would have achieved my dream because that is my best competition.”

The Kibera-born star also talked about how his involvement in football has helped him avoid engagement in bad habits.

“Football has impacted my life in many ways and has helped me to avoid so many things that might have not been good in society. Were it not for football I would not have reached where I am and I am thankful to God for that,” said the attacking midfielder.

The former Thika United star says setting up an academy is his priority in future.

“A football career is always very short. Although my focus now is on football, I have got small businesses here and there,” he explained.

“But when I will finally retire, I would want to start an academy because there are a lot of children in my locality who have no ground to nurture their talents and do not have the necessary training pieces of equipment.

“Many people around here do not have anyone to look up to for support, especially on matters football. That is my dream after hanging my boots eventually.”

Saad also pointed out how the upcoming footballers should try and grow their talent so as to achieve their dreams.

“Let no one believe there is luck in football because talent has to be nurtured. One must be humble, focused and work hard in chasing their dreams,” he concluded.

“Place your eyes on the big prize, lay down targets that you would want to achieve and, in that way, one is assured of going places as he wishes.”

Saad has been training at home since the league was suspended and subsequently cancelled due to the coronavirus restrictions.