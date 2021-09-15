AFC Leopards looking for a more competitive Ochan successor - Juma

Ingwe move to calm the nerves of their fans by stating they will sign a new keeper before next season kicks off

AFC Leopards have come out to assure their fans they will delve int the transfer market for the replacement for departed goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan.

The 31-year-old Uganda custodian left the Den following the expiry of his contract and three days ago signed for Ugandan Premier League side KCCA FC on a two-year contract.

His exit has left a huge hole at AFC Leopards ahead of the new campaign as another keeper, John Oyemba, is also set to leave as his contract expired alongside that of Ochan.

It means AFC have Ezekiel Owade as the only keeper in the squad and with the new campaign pencilled in to kick off on September 26, AFC team manager Tom Juma has moved to calm the nerves of their faithful fans by confirming they will get a replacement.

What did Juma say?

“We can’t play without a competitive goalkeeping department and so that may force us to look for other options,” Juma said as quoted by Citizen Online.

“It was his personal decision and that is what football is all about. He made a choice to return to his home country and that is what has happened but the club must continue with life without him.”

The arrival of Ochan at KCCA was confirmed by the club in a statement that said: “Ochan has penned a two years deal as a KCCA player.

“The shot-stopper returns for his third stint at KCCA. The first was in 2008-09, the second in 2015-18, and now the third 2021/23. Ochan has previously worked with KCCA Manager Morley Byekwaso at Victoria University SC in the 2013/14 season and during his second stint as a KCCA player in 2015-18.

“Ochan left KCCA in January 2018 and joined Kabwe Warriors in Zambia. He later joined Kenya’s AFC Leopards on a two-year deal from 2019/21.”

AFC Leopards will be looking for an improved season as they ended last season without a trophy, losing in the final of the FKF Shield Cup against rivals Gor Mahia and finishing fourth on the Premier League table with 48 points from 32 matches.