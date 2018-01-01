AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Halicharan Narzary

24-year-old Halicharan Narzary will be using his skills on the flanks to good effect in the Asian Cup...

Name: Halicharan Narzary

Club: Kerala Blasters

Position: Right/Left Wing

National Team caps: 23

Goals: 1

STRENGTH

Halicharan Narzary is a workhorse on the flanks for both India and Kerala Blasters. He is a willing runner and is ready to track back to keep track of the opposition's threat from the wide areas.

WEAKNESS

Narzary does not pose a potent threat to the opposition's defence. A goal against Bhutan in a friendly is his only goal for the national team. In his last two seasons in ISL, he has scored just one goal.

NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA

Narzary has 23 appearances for India and has one goal to his name. The winger started the 3-0 win against Nepal at the Changlimithang National Stadium and scored his only goal so far for the team.

CURRENT FORM

After making the switch to Kerala Blasters from NorthEast United, Narzarly has enjoyed regular minutes. His performance has been inconsistent. He has a goal and an assist to his name in 821 minutes for Kerala Blasters.