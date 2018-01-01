AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Anas Edathodika
Name: Anas Edathodika
Club: Kerala Blasters
Position: Centre-Back
National Team caps: 15
STRENGTH
Anas Edathodika's biggest strength is his intelligence and reading of the game. He is good at sensing danger and acting accordingly. He has a footballing brain like no other Indian defender and is a composed leader at the back.
WEAKNESS
Anas' national team career kick-started late into his career, at the age of 30. The biggest issue for the Malappuram-born centre-back has been fitness. The defender missed plenty of matches last season for Jamshedpur and since his homecoming, his fitness struggles have continued. Since the start of the 2017-18 season, he has only clocked 999 minutes.
NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA
Anas has formed a good partnership with Sandesh Jhingan at the heart of India's defence and has been the first-choice defender for Stephen Constantine alongside Jhingan in the last year. The combination thwarted Kyrgyzstan's attacks as India nicked a 1-0 win in the Asian Cup qualifier on June 13, 2017, at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
CURRENT FORM
Just like his partner in defence, Anas Edathodika has had a torrid time in the Indian Super League with Kerala Blasters so far. His homecoming to a Kerala-based club has not gone according to plan. He missed the first three games due to suspension and then later struggled with fitness and for first-team minutes. He has played the last five matches for the club but his form has been uninspiring.