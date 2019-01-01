Live Scores
India v UAE

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Highlights - India vs UAE

Watch the highlights of the AFC Asian Cup encounter between India and UAE...

The United Arab Emirates went top of Group A at the Asian Cup with a valuable 2-0 win over India in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Khalfan Mubarak provided the opener in the 41st minute and Ali Ahmed Mabkhout made the points safe, the striker latching onto Ali Hassan Salmin's direct pass and coolly confirming a result that puts the host nation in pole position to advance.

 

India will next take on Bahrain in their last group game on Monday.

