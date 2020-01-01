'All things work together for good' - Nigeria's Aduku speaks on U20 Women's World Cup postponement

The Falconets are set to open their qualification campaign against Burkina Faso in a quest to make the final tournament

U20 women's national team head coach Moses Aduku has welcomed the move of Fifa to postpone the 2020 U20 Women's World Cup due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Falconets had received a bye in the preliminaries in January before they were scheduled to face Burkina Faso, who eliminated Gambia 3-2 on aggregate in March.

Later that month, Caf announced the indefinite suspension of the first round ties of the qualifiers which were originally scheduled for 20–22 and 27–29 March 2020 due to the global health crisis.

On May 12, Fifa said the tournament earlier billed for January 20 – February 6 2021, in and , will now be held from February 17 - March 7, 2021, subject to further monitoring.

When asked what his thoughts are about the postponement, the tactician, who also handles Bayelsa Queens in Nigeria, was not troubled by the development.

“All things work together for good, so, therefore, the postponement is also good for Nigeria," Aduku told Brilla,net.



"Well, I have been trying to reach out to the players even during the lockdown to advise them to be doing their personal training.

So doing, they will not just go down to zero levels. It affected every country so I’m not scared.”

Aduku was appointed as the head coach of the U20 women's side on an interim basis in March after he led Bayelsa Queens to Nigerian league success in 2018.

The former international, who is keen to excel on his first national team assignment as a coach, anticipates a speedy continental qualifying campaign for the tournament.

“I want to believe God that even if they are going to rush us, God is going to give us the speed as technical crew, we’ve gone somewhere a little before this Covid-19 break," he continued.

"I want to believe that God will give us the understanding and wisdom of players to pick, you know it’s very difficult but with God, within the shortest time they will catch up.

"I am looking at that also that we might return and there will be a rush.”