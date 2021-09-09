Aduda: Do not believe the Nyakeya to Gor Mahia lies

The Harambee Star has been linked with K'Ogalo and the administrator has cleared the air on the issue

Gor Mahia are not close to sealing the services of Cliff Nyakeya as rumours have it.

The Harambee Star is currently a free agent after his contract with Egyptian outfit FC Masr expired. Rumours are rife the attacker has agreed to join the former Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions.

But the club has denied the same, stating nothing has been finalized with the involved parties and that the initial discussions had hit a snag.

'We could not afford what Nyakeya wanted'

The rumours about us signing Nyakeya are not true, not even close to the truth," Gor Mahia Sporting Director Omondi Aduda told Goal.

"I wonder where those lies are emanating from because it is not from the club. The fact is that we could not afford what Nyakeya wanted. His terms were a bit too high for us and we let go.

"But there is room for negotiations once he agrees to lower his demands. We can meet and get the way forward, but as it stands, nothing was agreed, logically meaning, we have not signed him as others are indicating."

The club is still negotiating with players

Aduda has further insisted K'Ogalo is engaging several players aiming at signing them ahead of the forthcoming season.

"We have recently completed paying our former players their arrears," the administrator continued.

"Time is limited considering the many assignments awaiting us next season. Yes, we are negotiating with several players and at the right time we will unveil them to the public."

The Nairobi-based charges were also targeting former Simba SC winger Francis Kahata who is a free agent but the terms were not met by the club. They are still open to signing him.

"We have not shut the door closed for Kahata, no…we only pulled ourselves out of the deal because the money he was asking for was too high," Aduda told Goal recently.

"But we are still open to signing him [Kahata]. We only have two options that can bring him back to Gor Mahia and option one is if the player revises downward his asking price and option two is whether Gor Mahia can get what he is asking for without being revised, then we will pay him to come."