Adewale Oladoye & Chinonso Emeka: Gent sign Nigerian duo

Having caught the attention of two former Buffalos, the duo has been snapped up by the Belgian First Division A side

Adewale Oladoye and Chinonso Emeka have been handed their first professional contracts with Belgian elite division side Gent.

The Nigerian youngsters, who began their football careers at amateur side Water FC Academy, were spotted by former Buffalo stars Egu Augustine and Marc Clarysse.

Having impressed the Ghelamco Arena side during trials, Oladoye, a midfielder, and Emeka, a striker, will continue their journey in the beautiful game in Europe, although their transfer fees remain undisclosed.

“KAA Gent have given Adewale Oladoye and Chinonso Emeka a first professional contract,” a statement from the club read.



“Both youngsters, born in 2001, were educated by the Nigerian academy Water FC, where they were spotted by ex-Buffalo Egu Augustine and Marc Clarysse.

“Adewale Oladoye [25 August 2001] is a powerful defensive midfielder. Chinonso Emeka [born 30 August 2001] is a great, fast striker.



“They will have the opportunity to mature with the promising team and are already training with the A-team from time to time.”

With this move, the Nigerian youths, who would be aiming to break into the first-team squad, add to the list of Africans in Hein Vanhaezebrouck’s squad.

Others include Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon), Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Cameroon), Anderson Niangbo (Cote d'Ivoire), Osman Bukari (Ghana), Sulayman Marreh (Gambia), Nurio Fortuna (Angola) and Tarik Tissoudali (Morocco).



Also, they join the likes of William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon and Taiwo Awoniyi as Nigerians who have represented the 2014–15 Belgian kings at one point in time or another.

After the international window, Gent travel to the Stade Maurice Dufrasne for their next league outing against Mbaye Leye’s Standard Liege.

The Reds have eight Africans in their ranks, namely Mehdi Carcela (Morocco), William Balikwisha (Congo), John Nekadio (Congo), Jackson Muleka (Congo), Selim Amallah (Morocco), Merveille Bokadi (Congo), Collins Fai (Cameroon) and Abdoul Tapsoba (Burkina Faso).

Gent defeated Cercle Brugge 1-0 last time out with Alessio Castro-Montes’ 81st-minute goal handing them all points at stake.

Currently, they occupy the ninth spot in the Jupiler league after accruing 43 points from 31 games played so far this season.