Adeboyejo scores as Bnot Netanya pip Hapoel Petach Tikva

The 24-year-old continued her impressive form in front of goal as her side claimed another away victory in the league

Yetunde Adeboyejo was on target for Bnot Netanya as they defeated Hapoel Petach Tikva 4-1 in an Israeli Ligat Al game on Thursday.

Before the match, the Nigerian had netted her fourth of the season in a 2-1 win over ASA Tel Aviv and was handed her 13th start of the current campaign for the Israeli outfit, where she increased her tally.

On the heels of a 2-1 win at Ironi Ramat HaSharon, Bnot Netanya were seeking to keep alive their title quest against Hapoel Petach Tikva, who bowed 3-2 to Maccabi Kishronot Hadera last week.

In search of an 11th win of the season, Adeboyejo gave the visitors the early lead with her effort in the 19th minute of the encounter.

The visitors continued their search for more goals and were rewarded with the second when Rachel Shteinshnaider struck on the half-hour mark.

The hosts pushed for a quick response until Daniel Sofer reduced the deficit two minutes from the half time break.

Bnot Netanya recovered the dominance as Lorina Aaliyah White added a third of the contest in the 65th minute before Shteinshnaider sealed the win with the fourth 16 minutes from time.

Nigeria's Adeboyejo featured for the duration for Netanya and has now scored five in 13 games, while compatriot Effiom Mabel was in action for 87 minutes of the encounter.

Article continues below

On the other hand, Ghana's Edem Atovor featured for the duration for Hapoel Petach Tikva, Patience Kalu lasted 72 minutes, but they could not help their side escape another defeat at home.

This result saw Bnot Netanya go second on the log with 33 points from 15 matches - six behind leaders Maccabi Kiryat Gat.

In their next fixtures, Netanya will look to close the gap on the top of the table when they welcome Maccabi Kiryat Gat on May 6.