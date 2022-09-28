'Addo is a scout sinking Black Stars' - Ghanaians call for coach's head despite Nicaragua win

Ghanaian supporters have called on coach Otto Addo to quit before the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar despite the 1-0 victory against Nicaragua.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars recovered from their 3-0 defeat against Brazil to edge out the Blue and White 1-0 at Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco on Tuesday. Heading into the fixture, Addo made eight changes to the starting XI.

He handed full debuts to defender Mohammed Salisu and forward Inaki Williams after they had come on as second-half substitutes against the Selecao. However, it was Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who scored the goal that turned out to be the winner in the 35th minute.

WHAT THEY SAID: Despite the win, fans have flocked social media to call for the sacking of the 47-year-old coach insisting his tactics are not good enough heading into the continental showpiece in the Gulf nation.

"We need a coach with immediate effect," Frank Nyame wrote on Facebook adding: "I initially had belief in Addo but his behaviour has demonstrated he has nothing in him."

Owusu Rossel wrote: "Addo can’t help Ghana 🇬🇭 at the World Cup… it seems everyone is playing his own game… without team work," while Seth Barimah Koranteng opined: "This coach with this great squad will gradually take us into a ditch 🥲🤣😂 he’s even confused."

Conrad Donny Atakora voiced his concerns: "He’s not serious. We can’t be managing the Black Stars on part time. This man must go!," while Citizen Immanuel-Best said: "Otto Addo is a scout. Appoint a coach for the Black Stars!"

Fiavi Elawoe wrote: "Anything called Addo leading Ghana is always a disaster," while Francis Cudjoe explained: "We beg you Otto Addo, kindly step down for us to appoint a new coach before the World Cup, please."

However, Inkum Esteem threw his weight behind the embattled Addo by saying: "Some Ghanaians lack patience... they sometimes talk as If, if they are given the opportunity they can play and coach better...," adding: "We need to support Addo and his team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana's display against the Blue and White, who are ranked 139th by Fifa, lacked spark, especially, in the attacking area where Inaki looked isolated.

The team is missing a strong link from midfield, who can initiate moves to the strikers and Addo has a huge task to sharpen the two areas.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADDO? The former Borussia Dortmund player will lead the Black Stars in their final friendly against Switzerland at Baniyas Stadium on November 17 before they proceed to Qatar where they have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.