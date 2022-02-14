Addo and Hughton: Ghana FA chief Asante Twum sheds light on appointment ahead of Nigeria clash

Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante Twum believes the Black Stars new technical leadership has what it takes to help beat Nigeria to a qualification ticket for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Following the sacking of Milovan Rajevac from his role as head coach for an underwhelming Africa Cup of Nations campaign, the West Africans have named a four-man technical leadership for the upcoming games, the unit headed by Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo.



Former Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton, Aston Villa U23 coach George Boateng and ex-Nordsjaelland assistant coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani complete the new quartet.



“We believe that the expertise of these four people and their quality is what would guarantee us a place in Qatar,” Asante Twum told Citi Sports.



“They all come in with different backgrounds and collectively we think they have the quality and competence to move us to the next stage.”



Ghana’s new technical appointment has not come without some opposition.



Former GFA president Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe believes the assembly is nothing but a recipe for disaster.



"Otto Addo, I don't know him, and I have nothing against him but he neglected the boys when he was [supposed to have been] a part of the team [for Afcon], and such a person to me hasn't got passion for the Black Stars," Nyaho-Tamakloe stated.



"I will suggest that we give a local coach, in person of the trainer of Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Ogum [the opportunity].



“We shouldn't be pretending we don't know why Chris Hughton is in there as the technical advisor. This is a professional coach and you have now named him as an advisor.



“When Chris Hughton advises Otto Addo on the touchline, he [Addo] would choose to implement the idea or not to implement the suggestion on the pitch, so you can clearly see this Black Stars technical team will be a disaster. They have been set up to be a disaster. Mark my words.”



Ghana are looking to beat Nigeria over two legs to secure a return to the World Cup after failing to qualify for Russia 2018.