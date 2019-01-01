Addo assists and Chawinga scores a brace in Jiangsu Suning victory

Despite already securing the Chinese crown, the African duo were still at their best as the champions extended their winning run

's Elizabeth Addo assisted twice and Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga bagged a brace in Jiangsu Suning's 7-0 win over Dalian Quanjian in a Chinese Women's game on Sunday.

After thrashing Guangdong 5-1 to lift the title on Wednesday, the Nanjing-based outfit continued their ruthless form against Dalian, who they earlier defeated 1-0 at Jinshan Stadium in August.

At the Jiangning Football Training Centre, Chawinga was on target as the hosts claimed a 5-0 lead before half-time against Dalian.

After the restart, the Malawian got her second goal off Addo's assist for the sixth before the Ghanaian set up a seventh of the match.

#CWSL | Jiangsu Suning 7-0 Dalian



Another win (the 12th in 13 possible!) for the champions in their final match at home this season. The goalscorers: Yang Li (2x), Tabitha Chawinga (2x), Wu Chengshu, Xu Yanlu and Tang Jiali. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/LihVtplhWK — Women's Football (@ChinaWNFT) September 15, 2019

Chawinga, who was in action all 90 minutes for Jiangsu, has 12 goals from 12 games to open a four-goal gap on the scoring chart.

Her teammate Addo, who lasted the duration, also took her assists tally to 10 this season along with five goals in 12 ties.

The win was Jiangsu's 12th this season with 36 points from 13 games this term. They will wrap up their campaign against Henan Huishang in their final league match of the season on Sunday.