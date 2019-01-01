African All Stars

Addo and Chawinga win treble in China as Jiangsu Suning lift Women's Super League title

Comments()
Tabitha Chawinga/fb
The African duo was in a ruthless form after their side crushed Guangdong to claim the league diadem on Wednesday

Ghana's Elizabeth Addo scored a brace and Malawi's Tabitha Chawinga netted once as Jiangsu Suning defeated Guangdong 5-1 in a Chinese Women's Super League encounter on Wednesday.

The win at Wutaishan County Stadium means Jiangsu are Chinese champions for the first time since 2009 with two games to spare.

Jiangsu crushed Changchun 5-1 at the Development Area Stadium last Sunday and they were aiming to reclaim the league diadem with a back-to-back win away from home in Wuhua.

Editors' Picks

Tang Jiali opened the scoring for the visitors after just 12 minutes into the encounter before Chawinga doubled the lead six minutes later and Addo scored the third in the 32nd minute.

After the restart, the Ghanaian international scored her brace of the match in the 66th minute before Yang Li netted seven minutes from full time to wrap up the title-winning contest in style.

Having earlier claimed a double, the African 'twin sisters' have realised their dreams after helping Jiangsu end their decade long wait to celebrate the Chinese Women's Super League title.

Article continues below

For Addo, who featured for the duration, she has now scored five goals in 12 league matches this season since her move to China in April.

On the part of Chawinga, who joined Jiangsu in January 2018, she scored 10 goals in the competition and remains in the race to retain the golden boot this season.

With two games left this season, newly crowned Chinese Women's Super League champions Jiangsu have 33 points from 12 matches.

Close