Adamu Mohammed unhappy with his performances for Gombe United

The Desert Scorpions attacker has given a brutal assessment of his statistics in front of goal in the NPFL this season

Gombe United's Adamu Mohammed is unsatisfied with his performance for the Desert Scorpions in the current Professional Football League ( ) season.

Mohammed is among the most experienced players in the Gombe United squad, but after a lean time in front of goal, the attacker hopes to end the season on a high note.

"It has not been a good season for me because I have only scored three goals and missed several scoring chances, Mohammed told Goal.

"It could end well if I am able to make good use of the last two matches. I am hoping to help my team score some few goals against Heartland and Go Round. I will glad to get at least two or more goals before the season ends.

"To be frank, I have been presented with so many scoring chances but I need to improve a little more in the final third. I have had my fair share of injuries but even at that I should at least reach double figures."

The striker added that they are aware that their last two matches against Heartland and Go Round are must-win games and that they are preparing very hard for it.

“We know the task before us and we are joking with it at all,” Mohammed continued.

“We are going to go all out on all fronts to ensure that we realise our objective. We must secure the maximum points in our next two games and it we are doing everything possible to ensure that.

Gombe United are 11th on the NPFL Group B table with 24 points from 20 games.