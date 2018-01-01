Adams Salaudeen elected new Lagos State Football Referees Council chairman

The retired referee secured the majority of the votes and has vowed to restore the image of the council by focusing on development

Adams Salaudeen has won Lagos State Football Referee Council election for a new chairman, unseating Moses Adebanjo.

The elective congress held on Tuesday at the Lagos SWAN Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos was supervised by Nigeria Referees Association boss, Alh. Tade Azeez.

Before the delegates took to the polls, an award of excellence was bestowed upon NFF 1st Vice President, Seyi Akinwunmi for his contributions to football in Lagos state and the country.

Also, Nigeria Professional Football League arbiter, Igho Hope was named Lagos Council’s best referee of the Year with Nationwide League’s Jokogbola Olasile claiming the best assistant referee prize.

And in the battle for the hot seat, Mr. Salaudeen secured 10 votes in the polls, beating off incumbent Mr. Adebanjo who garnered six votes to place second.

“It is an overwhelming feeling emerging as chairman of this great council after several months of campaign,” Salaudeen told media.

“Our focus will be on referees’ development and we are looking at producing Fifa badged referees like Adebimpe Quadri who was discovered as a kid.

“During my reign, we will be very transparent and we will do all it takes to ensure our integrity is not soiled. Also, we will go the way of digitalisation where all referees’ names and match appointments will be on a very secure database.”

NEW EXCOS IN FULL

Adams Salaudeen – Chairman

Hussein Kabir - Deputy Chairman

Taiwo Kool - Vice Chairman 1

Kadiri Mohammed - Vice Chairman 2

Atoun Dele – General Secretary

Yusus Ganiu - Asst General Secretary

Ayeni Saheed (FIFA Rtd.) – Treasurer

Ogunmuyiwa Jelili (FIFA) - State Training Officer

Olajide Olayinka - Assistant State Training Officer

Oludare Oluwashina - Publicity Secretary

Osidipe Olusoji - Financial Secretary

Adeyeye Bamidele - Welfare Officer

Adebanjo Moses – Ex-officio