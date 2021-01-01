Adamawa United bus driver regains freedom from his abductors

The NPFL club was attacked by hoodlums along the Benin-Ore expressway and took away the driver but he has now been released

Nigeria Professional Football League side Adamawa United bus driver Kabiru Mohammed has regained his freedom from kidnappers.

Notorious gunmen attacked the NPFL side on Friday along the Benin-Ore expressway on their way to Lagos to honour their game against MFM FC.

The hoodlums kidnapped Mohammed and carted away other valuable materials from the players and coaches.

The abductors demanded a ransom of ₦50 million before the Adamawa United bus driver would be released.

Permanent Secretary of Adamawa State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Aliyu Abubakar Jada, has revealed Mohammed was released on Wednesday night after ₦1 million was paid to the kidnappers.

“Kabiru was released late yesterday night after the ransom was paid along the Benin-Ore Expressway, where he was kidnapped,” Jada told Punch.

“We sent representatives to pick him up. After the abductors counted the money, they released him to his relatives, but that was after so much delay to ensure that there were no security personnel around.

“He was abducted on Friday at about 6.45 pm and spent about six days with the abductors, and that’s why we’ve asked him to stay with a relative in Enugu so he could get proper rest. He sounded fine and healthy but we want him to get two days rest because of the stress he had gone through

“We thank God he has been released because something worse could have happened despite paying the ransom.”

Mohamed has appreciated all those involved in ensuring his release from his abductors after six days in captivity.

“I am free now from the kidnappers. I thank God and everybody involved in this matter to ensure my safe return,” Mohamed said.

Adamawa United are at the base of the Nigeria Professional Football League table after securing only three points from 11 games.

They are yet to win a single match this season and will hope to end their poor run of results when they take on Lobi Stars on Thursday.

Kano Pillars currently lead the Nigeria Professional Football League table while Kwara United are second and Enyimba are placed third.