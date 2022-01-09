AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has equalled a unique goals record initially set by Cristiano Ronaldo after his latest Serie A strike against Venezia.

Ibrahimovic has been widely regarded as one of the best centre-forwards in Europe throughout his 22-year career, and is showing no signs of slowing down yet despite turning the ripe old age of 40.

Milan brought Ibrahimovic back to the club for a second spell in January 2020 and he has hit 36 goals since then, with his most recent effort coming in a 3-0 win at Venezia on Sunday.

Ibrahimovic emulates Ronaldo

The Sweden international opened the scoring at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium with just two minutes on the clock, turning home a Rafael Leao cross from close range in trademark fashion.

Ibrahimovic has now scored against 80 different clubs across Europe's major leagues, becoming the second man to achieve the feat alongside Ronaldo.

The Portuguese, who returned to Old Trafford from Juventus in the summer after a three-year stint in Italy, reached that mark first when he scored in Manchester United's 3-1 win against Burnley on December 30.

Ibrahimovic's overall career record

Ibrahimovic began his career at Malmo in 1999 and has since played for another seven clubs, with a stint at the LA Galaxy marking his only experience outside of European football.

The towering Swede has also enjoyed successful spells at Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, scoring 492 goals in 802 games overall.

Ibrahimovic will likely have the chance to increase his impressive haul when Milan take on Genoa in a Coppa Italia round of 16 tie on Thursday.

