Abubakar Bala resigns as Kwara United coach

The embattled gaffer threw in the towel after the Harmony Boys were forced to a barren draw at home in their NPFL Matchday 17 fixture

Kwara United coach, Abubakar Bala has resigned from his position with the Harmony Boys after a string of poor results.

Coach Bala’s quest to help Kwara United escape from relegation was dealt another blow at the weekend after they were held to a barren draw by in a Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) Matchday 17 fixture in Ilorin.

The Harmony Boys had also played to a goalless draw against Bendel Insurance, lost 0-2 to and fell 1-2 to at home in their recent outings.

These unfavourable results leave Kwara United in the relegation zone with 20 points from 17 games and coach Bala has opted to resign.

Bala joined Kwara United from Niger Tornadoes and is the second coach in less than two weeks that has exited a position from NPFL clubs.

Coach Henry Makinwa had recently resigned from Abia Warriors after irreconcilable differences between him and the management of the team.

Kwara United will be starting life without their erstwhile gaffer in Enugu where they will be up against Rangers in an NPFL Matchday 18 fixture before facing (H), Wikki Tourist (A) and end the season with a home fixture against Remo Stars.