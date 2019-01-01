Abubakar Bala praises Kwara United fighting spirit after Enyimba win

The Harmony Boys gaffer has thumbed up his players' reaction to their impressive victory over the People’s Elephant after coming back twice

Kwara United head coach, Abubakar Bala has lauded the Harmony Boys’ fighting spirit after they defeated Enyimba on Sunday in a five-goal thriller at the Kwara Sports Complex, Ilorin.

The Harmony Boys were behind twice in the game after Ibrahim Mustapha and Joseph Osadiaye scored for the People’s Elephant but they found a way to stage a return on both occasions through Segun Alebiosu before Mohammed Usman netted what turned out to be the match-winner about 17 minutes from time.

“The boys came back well in the game with Enyimba and I believe that their winning mentality is back. I believe that we can move on from this game and go ahead to achieve good things,” Bala told

"We conceded and on the back foot twice in the game but we showed the right attitude to stage a return in the game and I am indeed happy with the way they played.

Article continues below

“We are already on our way to Benin ahead of our clash with Bendel Insurance on Wednesday. We have seen the record of the team at the NNL Super 8 and we even assigned one of our technical officials to watch their game with Remo Stars. We know they won’t be an easy opposition and we are hoping to come with a different match plan against them. We believe we are going to do our best to get something out of that match.

“We didn’t bargain to start the season the way we did but we need to have it mind that 55 per cent of the players in this team is new and they need a little more time to get to understand one another better. We know that we must get back to work almost immediately because it is an abridged league and we need to be careful with the type of results we record. We have a target for the season and we believe that our unimpressive start won’t deter us from reaching our target at the end of the season.”

Kwara United have four points from three games and they are on an away trip to Benin to face Bendel Insurance who will be playing their first home game in the top flight in about 11 years on Wednesday against the Harmony Boys.