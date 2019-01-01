Abraham still undecided on international future ahead of England squad announcement

The striker claimed his allegiance to the Three Lions was not confirmed after scoring his first Champions League goal for Chelsea

striker Tammy Abraham says he has not decided on his international future as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his latest squad.

Southgate will reveal his squad for the upcoming qualifiers against the and Bulgaria on Thursday.

The in-form Abraham would not look out of place after marking his 22nd birthday with an eighth goal of the season in Chelsea's 2-1 victory at Lille in the Champions League.

Abraham won two England caps in a pair of friendlies in November 2017 but remains eligible for a change of allegiance to .

"It is always a privilege to be wanted by both nations," Abraham told the BBC.

"I love both nations and for me I am clearly doing something right for Chelsea.

"My time will come. I haven't made a decision yet. I am focusing on the club."

The admission comes despite a claim from Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr that Abraham had been "assured" of a Three Lions call-up.

"They [Abraham and Chelsea team-mate Fikayo Tomori] are both interesting players, but we have made our immediate plans without Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori," Rohr added in an interview with the BBC.

Abraham represented England at the recent European Under-21 Championships.

He has been a regular starter under Frank Lampard since returning to Stamford Bridge from a loan spell at .

The 21-year-old has netted seven goals in seven Premier League fixtures at the start of the season, impressing in a lone centre-forward role.

Abraham will be expected to retain a place in Chelsea's line up for their latest domestic clash away at this Sunday.