'Abraham has proved his haters wrong' - Social media lauds Chelsea star

The Anglo-Nigerian broke his Premier League duck on Saturday to give Frank Lampard's side their first win of the season

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to rave about the performance of Tammy Abraham following his brace in 's 3-2 win over .

Abraham, who was making his third Premier League appearance of the season at Carrow Road, fired the Blues ahead in the third minute and later scored the match-winning goal in the 68th minute.

His brace sealed Chelsea's first win of the season in the English top-flight and also handed Frank Lampard his first Premier League victory at the helm of the club.

Fans are pleased with the way Abraham has responded to his critics after missing a penalty in the Uefa Super Cup against a fortnight ago.

