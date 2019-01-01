Aboudi Onguene scores first goal of the season as CSKA Moscow pip Zvezda Perm

The 30-year-old was on target as Maksim Zinovyev's ladies claim the victory over the visitors

Aboudi Onguene scored her first goal of the season in 's 3-1 win over Zvezda Perm in Thursday's Russian Supreme division game.

The Moscow-based outfit went in front through Anastasia Pozdeeva's header in the 27th minute before Margarita Chernomyrdina doubled the lead six minutes later.



In the second half, the Cameroonian scored the third of the match from Chernomyrdina's assist in the 73rd minute.

In the closing stages, Darya Shkvary scored what turned out to be a consolation for the visitors, but her effort was not enough to deny the hosts the victory.

Onguene was in action for 59 minutes of the match before she was replaced by Karina Blynskaya.

The win helped CSKA Moscow extend their winning run to five games and are league leaders with 15 points.

They will make a short trip to Arena Chertanovo to face fifth-placed Chertanovo in their next encounter on May 14.