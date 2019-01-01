Aboudi Onguene hits double in CSKA Moscow's win at Chertanovo

The 30-year-old scored two goals in Maksim Zinovyev's ladies' win over the hosts in an eight-goal thriller

Aboudi Onguene scored a pair of goals in 's 6-2 thrashing of Chertanovo in a Russian Supreme Division encounter in Moscow on Tuesday.

The Cameroonian, who opened her season's goal account against Zvezda Perm, continued with her fine form with a double.

A double from Ksenia Tsybutovich and Onguene and a goal each from Margarita Chernomyrdin and Nadezhda Smirnova ensured the sixth win in a row for the Red and Blue.

Tsybutovich gave the visitors an early lead from the spot five minutes into the tie before she doubled it 12 minutes later.

Onguene scored her second goal of the season to extend her side's lead to three just before the break.

In the second half, Chernomyrdin and Onguene's second strike increased the tally to five before the 50th minute.

However, Alsu Abdullina and Anastasia Trenkina pulled two goals back for the hosts but Smirnova struck seven minutes from full time to seal the win.

The 30-year-old forward, who played for the entire duration of the match, has now scored three goals in six outings this season.

The win helps CSKA Moscow open a six points gap at the summit ahead of with 18 points from six games.

They will look to build on their impressive run when they face Ryazan in their next encounter at the Stadion Spartak on May 19.