Abiodun Adebayo: Former Abia Warriors defender reveals why he joined Enyimba

The centre-back speaks to Goal in an exclusive interview about the factors which influenced his switch to the Aba-based club

Former Abia Warriors defender Abiodun Adebayo has revealed why he dumped his erstwhile team to join city rivals .

The People’s Elephant have been busy in the summer transfer window and Adebayo is one of the high-profile arrivals at the club.

While he settles down to life at his new club, Adebayo has told Goal the reasons why he agreed to join the People’s Elephant ahead of the other teams that also wanted his signature ahead of the new season.

🔵Formidable, solid like... A.D.E.B.A.Y.O ✊



📢 Ladies and gents, our new centre back, Abiodun Adebayo! 👏 pic.twitter.com/yeLjgdY0UC — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) August 10, 2019

“From all the options I had, they [Enyimba] looked like the most serious, then also they are in the Caf ,” Adebayo told Goal in an exclusive interview.

“I have never played in the Caf Champions League before and I am eagerly hoping to do so.

“As a player in the League, the biggest platform you have to show the world what you can offer is in the Champions League, so I am really looking forward to the big games against Africa’s best teams so that was why I picked Enyimba ahead of the other teams.”

Fully aware, he is in a star-studded team where the battle for shirts will be intense, Adebayo believes he is up to the task and would always do his best to help his chances of getting to feature for the two-time African champions.

“For now, I can not say much on that because it is the coach that determines who gets to play, my own is to show what I can do in training, work hard and put in my best at all times and then leave the manager to make his choice depending on the pattern and style he wants to use,” he added.

Enyimba are the defending champions in the Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) and are back in the Champions League where they are hoping for a third continental title.