Abina Omololu, Epetedo Junior High are 2019 Fab-5 Football champions

There were sweet celebrations for winning schools at the Fab-5 Football Championships on Saturday, June 1, as the tournament came to an end at the Campos Mini Stadium, Lagos Island. Abina Omololu Primary School defeated their counterpart in the final to retain their title.

Their star player, Ikotun Kehinde, also retained his most valuable player (MVP) award presented by Bigi, as he led the team from Surulere to victory.

In the newly-introduced junior secondary school category, Epetedo Junior High defeated Boys Junior High School 2-0. Led by skipper Alli Abubakar (who also won the Bigi MVP for that category), they made history as the inaugural winners of the new category.

There was a very high level of football played in the female category with the quality on display confirming that the future of women's football is very bright. Isale Eko Grammar School defeated Girls Academy on penalties. There was stiff competition for the Bigi MVP but Kabirat Bawa of Isale Eko Grammar School was chosen as the winner by the technical committee.

The competition project managed by Pet-Bamok & Company, which is in its sixth installment since conception in 2012, was filled with lots of activities. This year’s edition, named the ‘Evolution Series’ did not disappoint at all.

It was once again proudly supported with nutritious meals from Indomie Noodles and Rite Foods Limited, makers of Bigi soft drinks, Fearless energy drink and Bigi Sausages refreshing everyone for the duration of the two-day event. Entertainment was provided by fast-rising musical act Hotkid and Chizzlek while K-Baj was the soul and energy of the event. Other partners include Access Bank, Fryda , WEO Sports & Pan African Sports.

The customary novelty match between Barca Academy Lagos and the FAB-5 Selected All- stars also had two categories this year. The U-15 Barca Boys lost 1-0 but the defeat was quickly avenged by the U-13 boys who defeated the selected side by three goals in a match which had the nearly 2000 fans at the venue cheering the beautiful football on display.

Special guests at the grand finale included former Commissioner of Sports Lagos State, Hon. Wahab Enitan Oshodi, Director of Governor Sanwoolu’s Sport Directorate, Hon. Toyin-Gafar Bolowotan, Barca Academy Technical Director, Bernat Villa, photographer and tech enthusiast, Emmanuel Oyeleke.