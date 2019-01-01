Abia Warriors’ Tunde Atilola on his fitness ahead of Akwa United clash

The Warriors midfielder will be available for selection after growing concerns over the ankle injury he copped against El Kanemi Warriors

Abia Warriors’ Tunde Atilola has made significant contributions to the club's survival hopes, despite only joining them in midseason.

He scored twice in the six league matches he has played thus far. Then the midfielder received a knock on his ankle in their game with the Borno Army last week and there were growing concerns if he will recover ahead of their season-defining fixture against Akwa United in Uyo on Monday.

Article continues below

“I just got a little knock in our last game with El Kanemi Warriors but I was able to train with it lightly on Thursday because we had to train the following day after the game,” Atilola told Goal.

“We thought we would be playing against Akwa United on Sunday but there was a directive at our Friday training that it has been shifted to Monday. I am alright now and I should be ready for the game with Akwa United if I am called upon by the coach.

“This is a game we cannot afford to lose because of our position in the league table. We were able to win our last three games but this particular one is very crucial to our season. We must play the remaining two games like a Cup final. We know that the game in Uyo will be difficult but we will be equal to the task,” the player concluded.