Abia Warriors tackle Lobi Stars while Insurance play El Kanemi as Federation Cup enters Round of 16

The Warriors will slug it out with the Pride of Benue in one of the two games involving top-flight teams in the Federation Cup Round of 16

Abia Warriors stand in the way of Lobi Stars and a place in the quarter-final of the 2019 Federation Cup after both teams were drawn to clash in the Round of 16 of the competition slated for the weekend.

The Warriors head coach, Emmanuel Deutsch predicted that his wards could be up against a Professional Football League ( ) side at this stage and he got his wish in the Pride of Benue who are desperate to win this year's edition of the competition to atone for their inability to retain the league title they won last season.

and Kwara United's fixture is another tie to behold after Sai Masu Gida pipped ABS 1-0 to advance to this stage on Thursday in Lokoja while the Harmony Boys got the better of Crown FC on penalties to progress this far.

It is certain that there will be at least three lower league teams in the quarter-final with three fixtures involving all Nigeria National League teams while there are only seven topflight teams remaining after the upsets that greeted the Round of 32 games.

Plateau United easily defeated Kogi United on Thursday in Abuja to advance to the Round of 16 but they will be up against Calabar Rovers who accounted for the elimination of Wikki Tourist.

Federation Cup Round of 16 Fixtures

Niger Tornadoes vs Cynosure

Vs Warri

Smart City vs Shooting Stars

vs Abia Warriors

Insurance Vs El Kanemi

EFCC vs Aklosendi

Kano Pillars vs Kwara United

Plateau United vs Calabar Rovers