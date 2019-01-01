NPFL Transfers: Abia Warriors sign Ivorian striker Keumian and a whole new team of players

The Umuahia-based team have recruited massively for the upcoming Nigeria Professional Football League campaign

Professional Football League ( ) side, Abia Warriors have reeled out names of 11 newly-signed players ahead of the 2019/20 NPFL season, which kicks off on September 22.

Top on the list of new arrivals at the Umuahia-based team is veteran Ivorian striker Guy Keumian.

Keumian is not new to the NPFL having played a couple of seasons with .

The widely-travelled forward has also played for Athlétic de Tétouan ( ), Chabab Rif Al Hoceima (Morocco), Us Bitam (Gabon) and lately for Asec Mimosas.

Player Profile ✍✍



Name:Guy Keumian



Nationality: Ivorian



Position: Striker.



First Professional club:

Athlétic de Tétouan (Morocco)



Previous clubs: Athlétic de Tétouan (Morocco), Chabab Rif Al Hoceima (Morocco), Us Bitam (Gabon), Rivers United (Nigeria),Asec Mimosas pic.twitter.com/LkZl3wMfLn — Abia (@AbiaWarriors) September 2, 2019

Additionally, Cameroonian goalkeeper Charles Tambe has also joined Abia Warriors.

Tambe, like Keumian, is not new to life in the NPFL having featured for teams like Shooting Stars, Ifeanyi Ubah, and Lobi stars.

Player Profile✍✍



Name: Charles Tambe.



Nationality: Cameroonian



Position: Goalkeeper.



First Professional Club: NQS.



Previous Clubs: NQS, Fouv De Bahama, Sharks, 3sc, FC Ifeanyiubah, Lobi stars.#OffficialUnveiling pic.twitter.com/rDitak4JpF — Abia Warriors FC (@AbiaWarriors) September 2, 2019

Other players recruited by Abia Warriors for the new season include Zinte Udeh from El-Kanemi Warriors, Ebetomame Oghenetega from Ifeanyi Ubah, James Odeh from relegated Yobe Desert Stars.

The quartet of Nonso Paul, Samuel Christain James, Promise James, and Gabriel Innocent have all pitched tents with Abia Warriors for the new season.