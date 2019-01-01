Abia Warriors’ Samson Obi thrilled with share of the spoils at Akwa United

The Warriors’ leading scorer has saluted the performances of his teammates in their away draw against the Promise Keepers

Abia Warriors’ Samson Obi was pleased with his side's 2-2 draw in a matchday 21 tie in the Professional Football League ( ) against Akwa United in Uyo on Monday.

The Warriors led twice in the game through Fatai Abdullahi and Obi’s goals in the 29th and 82nd minutes, but Godspower Aniefiok and Ocheme Edoh drew the Promise Keepers level on both occasions, in the 31st and 89th minutes, to ensure that the spoils were shared.

Obi, who scored his seventh goal of the season during the encounter, admitted that it was disappointing to have lost the lead on two occasions,but that he was delighted that they didn’t end on the losing side.

“We have to take what we ended the game with because many won’t have given us any chance before the start of the game if you look at the points’ difference between us,” Obi told Goal.

“It was a game we played with the intention of winning but they were fortunate to get the equalizing goal in the dying moment of the encounter. We knew that only by avoiding a defeat that will help us to finish up the assignment at home against .

Article continues below

“We tried not to be intimidated by their fans and the stadium’s pitch. It was important we got the first goal for our confidence but we were still celebrating the goal when they got the equaliser. They came out like bees to swoop on us but we stood our ground.

“We thought the game was over when we scored the second goal like eight minutes to the end of the tie but they had other ideas. It was a game I would say we were satisfied with securing a draw than losing it. We have our destiny in our own hands and I believe we won’t burgle it.”

Following the result, Abia Warriors are eighth the NPFL Group B table with 28 points from 21 matches ,they will need a home win against Kano Pillars to maintain their top-flight status.