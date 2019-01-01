Abia Warriors in Port Harcourt for final pre-season camping

The Warriors have arrived Port Harcourt where they hope to have their final activities before their weekend tie with Nasarawa United

Abia Warriors have set up closed camping in Port Harcourt to spend the new few days before they leave for their first game of the season against Nasarawa United in Lafia.

The Warriors appointed Henry Makinwa as new technical adviser and Patrick Ngwaogu said that the new helmsman demanded for the few days get-together to enable him to know the players before the season kicks off.

“We are in Port Harcourt to have a closed camping exercise to enable our new Technical Adviser to get to know the players and for us to play a few friendly matches too,” Ngwaogu told Goal.

“We are going to spend about five days or less if the season starts on Sunday. We want to train without distractions and focus and Port Harcourt has provided us that. We are hoping to play some games too before we leave for our next destination.”

With the development, Abia Warriors have now filled the vacant position of the Technical Adviser while Moses Adenrele remains with the team as the chief coach.