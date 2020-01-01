Abia Warriors goalkeeper Charles Tambe shot in Ibadan
Abia Warriors goalkeeper Charles Tambe is currently receiving treatment at the University Teaching Hospital (UCH), Ibadan after he was shot by thugs on Friday.
Tambe returned to Ibadan to reunite with his family following the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Our Goal Keeper Charles Tambe was shot this morning by hoodlums in Ibadan.— Abia Warriors FC (@AbiaWarriors) April 3, 2020
Tambe is in the hospital at UCH in Ibadan, receiving treatment.
Our Club management is following up on the tragedy.
We will keep you updated.
We advise everyone to be safe at this time. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/ZJXiK8agMQ
According to the statement issued by Abia Warriors' sporting director Patrick Ngwaogwu, the former Shooting Stars and Lobi Stars goalkeeper was shot on his way for his morning exercise routine.
“He is not a rascal. He went for his morning walk out at about 07:00 this morning in Apata area, Ibadan where he stays with his family," Ngwaogwu said, per BSN Sport.
“They accosted him and collected his wristwatch and handset. And shot him on the hand.
“He is presently in UCH, receiving treatment. The club is very much on top of the situation.”
Tambe joined the Umuahia-based outfit last September, and he recently appeared in a video posted by the club urging fans to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Our Goalkeeper (Charles Tambe) have a message to you 👊— Abia Warriors FC (@AbiaWarriors) March 29, 2020
Video Language- (French)
"Hello guys, my name is Charles Tambe, Abia Warriors Fc of Umuahia, Abia State, Nigeria.
"Guys, i just want to talk about the Covid-19 virus that are killing people all over the world" pic.twitter.com/CMsfZNVAzo