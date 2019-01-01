Aberdeen vs Rangers: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview
Rangers travel to Pittodrie on Wednesday to tackle Aberdeen in what promises to be a blockbuster Scottish Premiership encounter.
The rivalry between the clubs runs deep and the Dons, who lie only two points behind Steven Gerrard’s men, will be eager to deal a huge blow to their title hopes.
Rangers remain in
They will surely find conditions in Scotland’s
|Game
|Aberdeen vs Rangers
|Date
|Wednesday, February 6
|Time
|7:45pm GMT / 2:45pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed via B/R Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|B/R Live
In the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. It can be streamed on Sky Go.
|UK TV channel
|Online
|Sky Go
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Aberdeen squad
|Goalkeepers
|Lewis, Cerny
|Defenders
|Devlin, Toban, Ball, Considine, Lowe, Logan
|Midfielders
|Ferguson, Gleeson, Mackay-Steven, Shinnie
|Forwards
|McGinn, McLennan, Wilson, Stewart, May, Cosgrove
Scott McKenna was subject to a £7 million bid from Stoke City during the transfer window but opted to stay at Aberdeen. The centre-back, however, misses this encounter due to injury.
Derek McInnes is also bereft of midfielder Frank Ross. Joe Lewis and Sam Cosgrove are expected to shake off knocks to feature.
Possible Aberdeen starting XI: Lewis; Logan, Considine, Hoban, Lowe; McGinn, Shinnie, Ferguson, Mackay-Steven; Stewart, Cosgrove
|Position
|Rangers squad
|Goalkeepers
|McGregor, Foderingham, Firth
|Defenders
|Tavernier, Flanagan, McCrorie, Katic, Barisic, Worrall, McAuley, Goldson
|Midfielders
|Jack, Halliday, Coulibaly, Arfield, Grezda, Davis
|Forwards
|Candeias, Morelos, Lafferty, Middleton, Defoe, Kent
The big question mark over the Rangers team is whether Connor Goldson is fit enough to feature in the defence. All the indications suggest it is a toss of the coin as to whether he can play or not.
Jamie Murphy, Graham Dorrans and Eros Grezda are long-term absentees, while January additions Glen Kamara and Matt Polster will not make up part of the squad as they work on their fitness levels.
Jermain Defoe is tipped to start this game on the bench.
Possible Rangers starting XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Worrall, Katic, Barisic; Ross McCrorie, Arfield, Jack; Candeias, Morelos, Kent
Betting & Match Odds
Rangers are 17/20 favourites with Bet365, while Aberdeen can be backed at 16/5. A draw is priced at 5/2.
Match Preview
Controversy has raged around Rangers’ weekend victory over St Mirren, which they won by a resounding 4-0 margin but
The nature of the calls
Defoe has avoided such a punishment, while Gerrard described his “surprise and disappointment” that the Killie boss would wade in on the debate.
The upshot is that Rangers continue to lie second in the Premiership table, six points behind leaders Celtic, having won each of their last two fixtures by an emphatic margin.
However, in neither of those games did they tackle an opponent as dangerous as Aberdeen, who come into this match undefeated in their last six and with only one loss in 11.
Derek McInnes’ side
The greatest surprise about that encounter was that striker Sam Cosgrove failed to find the net. The Englishman has scored 10 times in his last 11 games and will be the player that Rangers most closely need to police.
McInnes knows his side are underdogs but is pleased that the Dons remain competitive with the Glasgow giants.
“It pleases me no end that despite all these differences, advantages they have in terms of
If the Dons can get the victory, they will move into second ahead of a Scottish Cup match against Queen of the South on Sunday.