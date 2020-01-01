Abdullahi reacts after Dayo Ojo regained freedom

The Super Eagles full-back is delighted after the 25-year-old midfielder was freed by his abductors

Bursaspor defender Shehu Abdullahi has expressed his joy following the release of ’s Dayo Ojo and Abia Comet’s Benjamin Iluyomade from kidnappers.

The Professional Football League stars were abducted on Sunday morning on their way to Akure, the Ondo State capital, after leaving their team camps following the suspension of the league due to coronavirus fears.

Efforts were made to ensure the safe return of the players and on Thursday morning, it was confirmed that they have regained their freedoms.

More teams

Abdullahi has taken to social media to express his feelings after receiving the good news while praying for God’s continual protection on them.

“I'm excited to read about Dayo Ojo regaining his freedom. God will continue to keep all players safe,” he tweeted.

I'm excited to read about Dayo Ojo regaining his freedom. God will continue to keep all NPFL players safe. https://t.co/I9u3GvDjRP — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) March 26, 2020

Abdullahi, who started his career with Plateau United, featured prominently in the NPFL, playing for , before moving to Kuwait to join Qadsia in 2014.

The defender went on to play in for Uniao da Madeira and in Cyprus for Anorthosis Famagusta before moving to to team up with Bursaspor.

Abdullahi has been a key member of İbrahim Uzulmez’s side this season, featuring in 26 league games and capping his fine defensive displays with four goals before the league was suspended due to coronavirus fears.