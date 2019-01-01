Abdullahi Biffo applauds Katsina United’s performance against Lobi Stars

The Changi Boys gaffer has thumbed up the performance of his players after they secured an important draw in Makurdi against the Pride of Benue

Katsina United head coach, Abdullahi Biffo has applauded his players who almost defeated at the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi on Sunday in a rescheduled league tie.

The tactician said they were clear about their expectation ahead of the game which was to end their barren spell in their away games this campaign and that he was thrilled that his players played according to his instructions.

‘It was a good game. We came here with the mission to pick our first point away from home and we achieved it,” Biffo told the media.

“We could have taken the three points, but we were not allowed to play the way we played in the first half in the second. Yes, I am satisfied with the performance of my players because it is not easy to play against a continental team. I must say kudos to my players because they gave it their all.

“Yes, our fans should be expecting another outstanding performance from us in our next game against Rivers United.”

Katsina United are seventh in Group A of the Professional Football League table with 10 points from seven games and they will face Rivers United next on Wednesday in another rearranged game.