Abdallah: Chukwuka Onuwa a doubtful for Katsina United game

The midfielder is struggling to be fit for Wednesday's tie with the Changi Boys

Chukwuka Onuwa is a major doubt for Enyimba ahead of their midweek league tie with Katsina United in Aba.

The midfielder was the cynosure of all eyes when the People’s Elephant pipped Remo Stars 1-0 after scoring match-winner as a substitute. He was missing from their away trip to Minna where they played a 0-0 draw against Niger Tornadoes.

The team’s head coach Usman Abdallah revealed that Onuwa has been down with malaria and typhoid fever and has not had any serious training since a few days after the game with the Sky Blue Stars but that he would be examined before the home game with the Changi Boys where they are hoping to secure another win and move higher up the league table.

“I know that many people are agitating for the inclusion of Onuwa in the starting eleven but for now he can’t start a game,” Abdallah told Goal.

“I already said it that he struggled initially when he got to Enyimba and people do not know the effort we have put in to ensure that he is a player he is at present for us. They are calling for his inclusion from the start but as the coach, I insist that his introduction into the team will continue to be a gradual process.

"There is a reason why he has become an impact player for us and when things improve we shall see what happens next.

“He is presently down with malaria and typhoid fever and he has not trained with us very well as a result of this. He didn’t travel to Minna with us as a result of that because the ailment made him weak. We are going to examine him again during our final two training sessions before the game with Katsina United.

“He is improving and it is as a result of concerted efforts to ensure that he fits into our plans. We have a team that can go places and we are not under pressure even despite a tough start. We will continue to do our best to ensure that he is improving and fits into our plans. I think he is making tremendous progress and I am happy for him.”

With Onuwa’s contributions Enyimba are third in the NPFL Group A with 11 points from eight games.