Abba Umar can't explain Wikki Tourist exit from the Federation Cup

The Giant Elephant attacker has expressed his shock at the manner of their elimination from the Federation Cup

Wikki Tourists’ Abba Umar has pointed out that he is still in a state of shock after their elimination from the Federation Cup at the Round of 32 stage by lower league side, Calabar Rovers.

Umar, who was an unused substitute in the encounter, said that they lost the match because of their poor performance in the first-half, in which they created numerous chances but were unable to bury them.

He said their lack of tact in front of goal handed the initiatives to the National League side, who took the lead in the second-half and that it was then that defeat started stared them in the face before they managed to equalize.

“It is a shame that we have been eliminated from the competition but we lost to our own making because we had the chances to beat them but we didn’t convert them,” Umar told Goal.

“Penalties can go either way and I was not surprised the way it ended. We had chances in the first half but we didn’t take them. It was the same in the second half too. We have no business losing this game but it is all in the past now, I guess.

“It has not been an entirely bad season for us because we still maintained our place in the premier league. We will still have the opportunity to fight for this competition next season.”