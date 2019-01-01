'A step in the right direction' - Oparanozie hails Edo state's equal pay approval

The Super Falcons forward is championing equal pay for women's teams in the country and lauds the approval for Edo Queens

Desire Oparanozie believes Edo state government took a step in the right direction in approving equal pay for its men's team Bendel Insurance and women's side Edo Queens.

Earlier in July, Super Falcons striker had joined women's teams abroad to frown at the disparity in remuneration, thereby demanding the Super Falcons be paid equally as their male counterparts.

Her demands were based on the women's team's achievements as the most successful side with nine titles in Africa and the only African side to have appeared at all eight Women's World Cup editions.

For the records, the women's team have been receiving US$3,000 for a win and $1,500 for a draw at international tournaments, while the men's team gets $10,000 and $5,000 respectively.

After Tuesday's equal pay approval by Edo state, the captain, who scored an unbelievable goal from 40 metres against Paris, applauded Godwin Obaseki's leadership decision.

"Edo Queens FC equal pay implementation," Oparanozie wrote on her official twitter handle.

"This is definitely a step in the right direction. Thanks to the Edo state government for doing right by the girls and taking the lead."​

The development will see Edo Queens become the highest-paid women's top-flight side, and will now receive up to NGN1,800,000 [$ 5200] annually as opposed to the earlier NGN 600,000 [$ 1750].