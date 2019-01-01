‘A sign of good things to come’ – Adepoju hopeful about Nigeria’s future after Brazil draw
Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has spoken of his optimism of Nigeria’s future after drawing 1-1 against Brazil in Sunday’s international friendly.
The Super Eagles surprisingly held the five-time world champions to a stalemate with Joe Aribo scoring the opener in the encounter before Casemiro levelled for the South Americans.
The West Africans’ last meeting with Brazil ended in a 3-0 defeat in front of their home fans in Abuja in 2003.
Adepoju, who had 54 caps for the Super Eagles, believes the future is bright for the three-time African champions following their performance in Singapore.
“Well-done brave Super Eagles. This draw looks like a win and I believe this is a sign of good things to come for our senior national team,” Adepoju tweeted.
“Also, there are lots of lessons to take home against Brazil and that is very important.”
The game will serve as preparation for Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures against the Benin Republic and Lesotho in November.