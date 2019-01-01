'A showdown at high noon!'- Klopp jokes about Manchester City play-off

A Premier League title play-off between the Reds and the reigning champions would be fitting this season, according to the German boss

Jurgen Klopp was amused to learn that there is the possibility could face in a play-off for the Premier League title.

If both the Reds and City finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored, a final match would be required to decide the destination of the trophy.

Klopp's men are one point behind, while their goal difference is four worse off. They have also netted six times fewer than the champions.

A remarkable turn of events would be required for the play-off to come to pass and that was reflected in the jovial nature of Klopp's response when the question was put to him.

However, he suggested such a fixture would be fitting in a season where both teams have been in imperious form.

Klopp said: "How is that possible? If we have exactly the same goal difference? We need to score five more goals than City? Yeah, wow.

"Will it be between the last game and the final or after that?

"It would fit the season actually to make a big showdown of it. High noon, 12 o'clock somewhere. It would be cool, but I don't think it's too likely."

Liverpool go to Newcastle United on Saturday, before City host two days later.

The Reds will then wrap up their Premier League campaign at home to on May 12, while Pep Guardiola's side takes in a trip to .

Klopp had overseen 10 consecutive wins across all competitions before his men suffered defeat away to in a semi-final first leg tie on Wednesday.

Getting back to winning ways against the Magpies is essential to keep Liverpool's hopes of silverware alive but the 51-year-old coach remains confident in his team despite a setback at Camp Nou.

"The performances in recent weeks have been brilliant. Now we need to carry on like this," he said.

"The boys are completely on fire. When you're in the race, you don't get tired. We are ambitious like hell. All we can do is beat Newcastle and that's unbelievably difficult, what other teams do on Monday night isn't our problem."