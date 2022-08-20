'A ruthless winner'- Arteta calls on Arsenal star Saka to 'kill' opponents

The Gunners boss considers the England forward to be one of the most intelligent players in the game

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal star Bukayo Saka to be a "ruthless winner" and possess the mentality to "kill the opponents" whenever he takes to the pitch.

Arteta was full of praise while speaking about the England international, but suggested that Saka now needs to move up a gear to further improve his game.

What advice does Arteta have for Saka?

Speaking about the 20-year-old Gunners' star, Arteta said: “He has to be a ruthless winner. That’s it. Simple. That’s his mentality, that’s what he needs to do.

“He needs to win football matches on his own, he needs to be living this profession: tomorrow I’m going to kill the opponent. And that’s what I want from him.

“He has this ability now, he’s going through a place in his career and he needs to go to the next level right now. And I think he has the right environment to do it – he has the right people around him to do it and he’s very willing to do it. So that’s what we have to demand."

Getty Images

Arteta went on to hail Saka as one of the most intelligent players he has come across in his career so far and insisted that he will be a success if he improves certain aspects of his game.

"One of the most intelligent players I’ve come across," he said. "Very well raised and educated. And he loves this football game. He has all the qualities and the right people around him to be a success. That’s what we need to work on now.”

How has Saka started the season?

Arsenal are currently one of only two teams to still have a 100 per cent winning record in the Premier League this season, and Saka is a big part of that.

He played the full 90 minutes in their opening day fixture, a 2-0 win away at Crystal Palace, while playing 84 minutes of their 4-2 win against Leicester in their first home game of the campaign.

Arsenal travel to Bournemouth on August 20 where Saka will be hoping he can open his account for the season. The Gunners then host Fulham on August 27.