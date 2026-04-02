A record-breaking rout... Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 12-0 in the Women’s Champions League

Barcelona Women cemented their absolute dominance in the European Clásico after thrashing Real Madrid 6–0 on Thursday evening in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, securing their place in the semi-finals with a resounding aggregate score of 12–2.

The victory was a continuation of the Catalan side’s dominance, having already secured their place in the last four following the first leg in Madrid, where they won 6-2, before cementing their historic superiority with another crushing performance on home soil.

In contrast to the excitement and competitiveness that characterise the men’s fixtures, the Clásico encounters in women’s football have become one-sided affairs, with Barcelona continuing to dominate their traditional rivals by wide margins.

The spectacle was not confined to the pitch, but extended to the stands, as the Spotify Camp Nou witnessed a record attendance of 60,067 fans, an unprecedented scene this season, surpassing even the men’s first-team matches.

With this historic victory, Barcelona continue their European campaign with confidence towards the title, setting up a semi-final clash with Bayern Munich on 25 April and 2 May, in a new test of the Catalan side’s ambitions.

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