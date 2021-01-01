'A pleasure to play for AC Milan' - Mandzukic bids farewell as Rossoneri spell comes to an end

The Croatian forward departs the club after failing to find the target since signing in January

Mario Mandzukic has thanked AC Milan after confirming his spell at San Siro has come to a close.

The Croatia forward joined Milan on a short-term contract in January to bolster Stefano Pioli’s attacking options.

Things did not go according to plan, as the 35-year-old failed to find the target in 10 Serie A and one Europa League appearances.

Despite failing to have the desired impact, Mandzukic has spoken positively about the club and wished them well for the future.

“It was a pleasure to play for AC Milan,” Mandzukic wrote on Instagram. “I am thankful to the club management for giving me the opportunity, to the coaching staff for their dedicated work and to my team-mates who are not only excellent players but a great group of guys.

“I am happy that we have managed to get this great club back to the Champions League where it belongs and I wish everybody at the club only the best in the future.”

The forward turned 35 earlier in May and struggled for fitness during his spell with Milan.

With his lack of productivity at San Siro, Mandzukic will need to prove his fitness to any interested parties during the summer months.

Still, he has a proven track record as a scorer of goals in a career taking in the likes of Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich - and he could be a wildcard signing for a club who feel capable of reviving past glories.

