‘A lot still needs to be done’ – Musa calls for ‘action’ after Kano Pillars vs Akwa United walk-off incident

The Super Eagles captain has voiced his discontent following the event that overshadowed the Sai Masu Gida and Promise Keepers encounter on Sunday

A lot still needs to be done to keep Nigerian football growing, according to Kano Pillars star Ahmed Musa.



The former Leicester City star disclosed this in the wake of the abandonment of the Nigeria Professional Football League encounter between Sai Masu Gida and Akwa United on Sunday.

Fans invaded the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in an attempt to beat the referee and his assistant after they ruled out a goal scored by Nwagua Nyiwa for Pillars in the closing stages of the top-of-the-table clash.

The pitch invasion prompted both teams to walk off the pitch as they sought safety in the dressing room.

Nevertheless, the game was concluded on Monday morning and it ended in a 0-0 draw.

In a post on social media, Musa expressed his displeasure over the ‘disheartening’ episode, while calling on all stakeholders to wake up to their responsibilities.

“It is disheartening to write this but unfortunately, it has to be said. In a bid to be patriotic or represent our home country, some of us decided to play for the league with pleasure,” he wrote on Instagram.



“In as much as I commend officials who handle games in the leagues across Nigeria, it is imperative to add that a lot still needs to be done to keep our football growing to the heights it deserves.



“There are a lot of areas that need to be worked on so that players can be at their optimal best and play football as it should be in accordance with the laws of the game where fair play is enshrined by all and sundry.



“It is time every stakeholder is involved and with pure intent, to keep raising the level of the game. That is the mindset and the vision I had when I decided to come back home and play.”



“Despite what I have seen, I am encouraged to believe that this is achievable if we put our minds to it,” he continued.

“There are a lot of players like me who want to come back home and play in the league and I am sure they are watching as everything unfolds with rapt attention.



“All I, and by extension other players want to do is play football and contribute our quota to the growth of the sport at home. If this is to be achieved, then the needful has to be done.



“I would like to state categorically that we are patriotic and will relish to come back and contribute our quota but the needful has to be done by all parties to improve the competency and fairness of the management of the game by those saddle with the responsibility to do so.



“The time for action is now. To the fans, I want to implore you to obey the law at all times especially in these dire times we are occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.



“It is my wish to play in front of the fans but we have to play within the laws that are set by the Nigeria Football Federation and the League Management Company.



“That is how you support your team. Please do not take the laws into your hands. Let us learn to obey the authorities.

“Stay at home and cheer your team all the time until when the authorities feel it is safe for you to return to the stadiums. Thank you.”

Kano Pillars – who are just one point behind leaders Akwa United – would be aiming to return to winning ways when they travel to Jigawa Golden Stars on June 20.