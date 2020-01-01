'A lot has to be done' - Bala-Adam backing Nasarawa Amazons to rediscover finishing instinct

The Solid Miners made a false start to their 2021 campaign against Robo, and must improve their scoring to challenge for glory

Nasarawa Amazons must drastically improve their scoring form if they are to excel in the Nigerian Women's Premier League this term, says Nasarawa state Commissioner for Sports Othman Bala-Adam.

The Solid Miners lifted the Nigerian title twice in their history, first in 2013 before claiming the second four years later, but lost 1-0 at home to Robo in their opening match of the 2021 season to dampen title expectations.

Shobowale Rukayat’s easy 32nd-minute tap-in off Gift Monday's header was all Robo required to condemn Christopher Danjuma's side to a losing start at the Lafia City Stadium last Wednesday.

In light of the defeat, the sports administrator rued the team's wastefulness in front of goal, while reflecting on their disappointing start at home to the new season.

"We saw great talents and a quality match between from FC Robo and Nasarawa Amazons here in Lafia," Bala-Adam told Goal. "It was a good match and a good testimony that we are getting it right for women's football in . I'm very proud to be from Nasarawa and glad to witness this as a sports commissioner.

"We missed out a couple of chances and in football, if you don't bury your chances and someone else does that will make a huge difference," he added. "I'm optimistic the technical crew will work on because the defence was stable, the goalkeeping was awesome and the midfield was excellent but the finishing was our problem."

Following their opening loss at home, Danjuma's team will look to avoid back-to-back home defeats when they welcome four-time winners Bayelsa Queens on Wednesday.

The two teams will be meeting for the second time in space of a month following their clash in the final of the 2020 Flying Officier Cup in Abuja where Moses Aduku's side recorded a 1-0 triumph.

Ahead of the showdown in Lafia, Bala-Adam, who previously played as professional football before venturing to politics, has backed Amazons to turn things around.

"Absolutely, a lot has to be done. There's some push needed and I'm very optimistic that the management and technical crew are equal to the task," he continued. "They have to knock on their doors and sharpen their instincts in front of goal and be on top of their game.

"They should work hard in converting their half-chances which is capable of making them champions already and not just looking for full scoring opportunities," he concluded. "They will surely come back strongly in their coming matches, beginning against Bayelsa Queens.

"They still stand a very good chance of securing the ticket."