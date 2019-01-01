A look at Liverpool's new £50m training centre as it starts to take shape

Work on the state-of-the-art complex is on track for completion in time for the 2020-21 season

’s new £50 million training complex will be completed in time for the start of next season.

Building work on the state-of-the-art facility is continuing, and these new images show both the progress being made, and how the site will look when it opens in the summer of 2020.

The new 9200 square-metre complex is located in Kirkby, and will see the Reds’ first-team and Academy facilities on the same site for the first time in the club’s history.

Progress in recent weeks has been significant, with all of the external brickwork now complete and work having begun on the inside of the building.

Goal understands that key figures at Liverpool, including manager Jurgen Klopp, were consulted with regard to the make-up and requirements of the complex, while first-team players also had a say in terms of the layout.

References to the club’s illustrious history will also be visible throughout the site, which architects believe will be among the best training grounds in Europe.

The centre will comprise of two gyms, a full-size indoor sports hall, pool, hydrotherapy complex and specialist sports rehabilitation suites. There will also be dedicated TV studios, press conference facilities and offices.

Installation of the first-team pitches is underway, with artificial fibre stitching currently being installed ahead of the new grass being sown in Spring 2020. Work on the new ground’s maintenance area, including pitch irrigation, has also been completed.

In addition, the club has handed over five redeveloped community pitches to Knowsley Council, providing grass-roots facilities for local amateur and children’s clubs. A new pavilion, featuring changing and community rooms, has been erected.

Discussing the project, Andy Hughes, Liverpool’s chief operating officer, said: “We are really pleased with the progress that has been made and once complete, the project will provide first-class amenities for our players and staff.

“It has always been our aspiration to provide a clear pathway for progression for our youngsters from the club’s Academy to the first team, and the two facilities are now intrinsically linked.

“Work at the training ground is on track for completion in summer 2020, when we will see the first team and youth football operations come together on one site for the first time in the club’s history.”